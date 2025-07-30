Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Purchases 10,421 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 157,624 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,421 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $14,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VONG. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 7,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 941.9% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 337.9% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 129,900.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 49,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,636,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VONG opened at $113.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $107.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.25 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $79.39 and a 12-month high of $114.08.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 20th were given a dividend of $0.134 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 20th.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

