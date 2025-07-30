Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Raises Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 198,609 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,969 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $34,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Lantern Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1,115.0% during the first quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 0.0%

NYSEARCA VTV opened at $179.72 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $172.53. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $150.43 and a twelve month high of $182.38. The company has a market capitalization of $141.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

