Mizuho Issues Positive Forecast for Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Stock Price

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CDNS. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 20th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $355.00 target price (up from $328.00) on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $358.00 target price (up from $340.00) on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $359.00.

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $366.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.00 billion, a PE ratio of 98.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.99. Cadence Design Systems has a twelve month low of $221.56 and a twelve month high of $370.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $310.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $289.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The software maker reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 30.18%. Cadence Design Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James D. Plummer sold 868 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.95, for a total value of $277,716.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 23,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,677,520.20. This trade represents a 3.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ita M. Brennan sold 180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.00, for a total value of $54,720.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 8,010 shares in the company, valued at $2,435,040. This trade represents a 2.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,085 shares of company stock worth $4,652,087 in the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 31,049.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,218,241 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $309,835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214,330 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $289,744,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,064,953 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,305,489,000 after buying an additional 1,054,702 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 466.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 786,849 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $242,468,000 after buying an additional 647,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,978,652 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,397,266,000 after buying an additional 639,146 shares during the period. 84.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

