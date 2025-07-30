MMA Asset Management LLC Acquires 14,566 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

MMA Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 313,152 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,566 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 10.6% of MMA Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. MMA Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $25,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 593,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,717,000 after purchasing an additional 13,149 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Financial LLC now owns 20,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $945,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $98.47 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.23 billion, a PE ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 1.05. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $68.65 and a one year high of $99.35.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.