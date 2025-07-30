MMA Asset Management LLC Acquires 3,999 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

MMA Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 103,958 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,999 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 2.9% of MMA Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. MMA Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invst LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Invst LLC now owns 12,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Colonial River Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Colonial River Investments LLC now owns 5,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 10,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 12,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLG opened at $74.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $56.67 and a 12-month high of $75.13.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

