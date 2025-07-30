MMA Asset Management LLC Has $4.62 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

MMA Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 6.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 105,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,329 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 1.9% of MMA Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. MMA Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 4,999,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $218,470,000 after buying an additional 575,932 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 233.0% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,738,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $114,532,000 after buying an additional 1,916,377 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,290,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $100,103,000 after buying an additional 28,793 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,516,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,423,000 after buying an additional 17,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 327.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,501,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,806,000 after buying an additional 1,150,147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM opened at $49.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $18.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.74. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $38.19 and a 12 month high of $49.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.93.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.