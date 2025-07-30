Modera Wealth Management LLC Acquires 31,687 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,662,744 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,687 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises approximately 3.9% of Modera Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $287,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTV. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 19,843.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,195,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184,173 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 120,257,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,359,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952,615 shares during the last quarter. Bell Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $213,024,000. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $178,739,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,177,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,117,000 after buying an additional 901,037 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $179.72 on Wednesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $150.43 and a 1-year high of $182.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

