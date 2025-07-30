Modera Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 72,486 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $14,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. POM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 137.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 68.4% during the fourth quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 31.8% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF stock opened at $231.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $173.32 and a twelve month high of $232.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $221.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.12.

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

