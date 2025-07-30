Modera Wealth Management LLC Has $437.14 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,178,843 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,863 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for approximately 5.9% of Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Modera Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $437,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 77,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,876,000 after buying an additional 2,568 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 18,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,882,000 after purchasing an additional 7,688 shares during the last quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 6,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 57,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,434,000 after purchasing an additional 3,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $453.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $182.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $316.14 and a one year high of $458.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $430.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $405.20.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

