Modera Wealth Management LLC Has $65.37 Million Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Modera Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 350,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,489 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $65,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3,180.0% during the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000.

Shares of VBR stock opened at $202.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $195.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $192.10. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $160.23 and a 12 month high of $219.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

