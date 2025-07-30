Modera Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,542 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $19,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alexis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. First Pacific Financial purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 83.8% in the 1st quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VO opened at $287.87 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $223.65 and a fifty-two week high of $289.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $277.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $267.83. The stock has a market cap of $86.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

