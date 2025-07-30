Modera Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,547 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Modera Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 225,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,547 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $17,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSV. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. West Paces Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 45.3% during the first quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 275.4% during the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV opened at $78.49 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.00. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $76.93 and a 1-year high of $79.02.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

