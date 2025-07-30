Modera Wealth Management LLC Sells 33,062 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Modera Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,577,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,062 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $34,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 196.9% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 18,460,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,582,000 after buying an additional 12,242,859 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 210.5% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,473,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,035,000 after buying an additional 11,845,657 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 184.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,690,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,534,000 after buying an additional 9,528,765 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 225.8% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,924,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,226,000 after buying an additional 7,571,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 205.7% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 10,168,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,696,000 after buying an additional 6,841,546 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHX opened at $25.18 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.17. The company has a market cap of $57.68 billion, a PE ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 1.01. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $19.00 and a 52-week high of $25.30.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.