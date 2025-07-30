Monaco Asset Management SAM Has $320,000 Position in Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX)

Monaco Asset Management SAM increased its stake in Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX – Free Report) by 410.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,050,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 844,126 shares during the period. Monaco Asset Management SAM’s holdings in Leap Therapeutics were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Leap Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. Dauntless Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Leap Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $144,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Leap Therapeutics by 1,668,066.7% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 50,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 50,042 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Leap Therapeutics by 105.9% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 52,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 27,000 shares during the period. Finally, J. Goldman & Co LP bought a new position in Leap Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $194,000. 30.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ LPTX opened at $0.33 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.56. The company has a market cap of $13.84 million, a P/E ratio of -0.20 and a beta of -0.28. Leap Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.22 and a 12 month high of $4.79.

Leap Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:LPTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.01. Sell-side analysts expect that Leap Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Leap Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops antibody therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1, which is in multiple ongoing clinical trials for treating esophagogastric and gynecologic cancers; and FL-301, a monoclonal antibody that targets cells that express Claudin18.2 on their cell surface and is in phase II clinical trial, as well as two preclinical antibody programs, FL-302 and FL-501.

