Monaco Asset Management SAM Lowers Holdings in uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE)

Monaco Asset Management SAM cut its holdings in uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE – Free Report) by 45.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 61,708 shares during the period. Monaco Asset Management SAM owned 0.14% of uniQure worth $795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in uniQure in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,410,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in uniQure by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,987,688 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,103,000 after purchasing an additional 494,726 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of uniQure by 81.3% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,771,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,282,000 after acquiring an additional 794,459 shares in the last quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of uniQure by 175.0% during the 4th quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 1,100,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,426,000 after acquiring an additional 700,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RTW Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of uniQure by 8,936.3% during the 4th quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 903,625 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,958,000 after acquiring an additional 893,625 shares in the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other uniQure news, Director Madhavan Balachandran sold 2,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.45, for a total value of $30,518.40. Following the transaction, the director owned 37,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $544,721.65. This represents a 5.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David D. Meek sold 2,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.45, for a total value of $30,518.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 34,190 shares in the company, valued at $494,045.50. This trade represents a 5.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,144 shares of company stock worth $322,426 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.79% of the company’s stock.

uniQure Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QURE opened at $13.68 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.91 and its 200 day moving average is $13.68. uniQure N.V. has a fifty-two week low of $4.45 and a fifty-two week high of $19.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $749.39 million, a PE ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 11.99 and a current ratio of 11.99.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.93 million. uniQure had a negative return on equity of 483.87% and a negative net margin of 1,077.05%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that uniQure N.V. will post -3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on QURE shares. Cantor Fitzgerald raised uniQure to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of uniQure in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Chardan Capital decreased their price objective on uniQure from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen cut uniQure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 14th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of uniQure in a report on Monday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.55.

uniQure Profile

uniQure N.V. develops treatments for patients suffering from rare and other devastating diseases. It offers HEMGENIX that has completed Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also develops AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease.

