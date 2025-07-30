Monaco Asset Management SAM Lowers Holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA)

Monaco Asset Management SAM decreased its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA – Free Report) by 17.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 325,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 67,262 shares during the period. Monaco Asset Management SAM owned 0.55% of Vanda Pharmaceuticals worth $1,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VNDA. Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,815 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 4,599 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VNDA stock opened at $4.68 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.54. The company has a market cap of $275.81 million, a PE ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 0.68. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.81 and a 12-month high of $6.04.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VNDA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.05. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 21.98% and a negative return on equity of 8.30%. The company had revenue of $50.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.13 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mihael Hristos Polymeropoulos bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.40 per share, with a total value of $44,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,325,731 shares in the company, valued at $10,233,216.40. The trade was a 0.43% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen Ray Mitchell sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.59, for a total transaction of $32,130.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 97,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $445,606.38. The trade was a 6.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on VNDA shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen raised Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs worldwide. The company’s marketed products include HETLIOZ to treat non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.

