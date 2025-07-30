N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC Acquires Shares of 4,461 SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 4,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 885.3% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA RWO opened at $44.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 28.96 and a beta of 0.91. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $37.86 and a 1 year high of $48.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.69.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

