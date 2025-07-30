N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 15.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,418 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2,222.0% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 382,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,260,000 after purchasing an additional 366,047 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 25.9% during the first quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 1,541,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,152,000 after purchasing an additional 317,301 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $48,770,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,174,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,717,000 after purchasing an additional 176,559 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,781,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,004,000 after purchasing an additional 173,385 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $202.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $160.23 and a twelve month high of $219.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $195.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $192.10.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

