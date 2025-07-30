N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC Has $267,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,062 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Investmark Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Investmark Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSEARCA VBK opened at $284.68 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $274.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $268.21. The company has a market cap of $19.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $214.77 and a 12-month high of $304.59.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.