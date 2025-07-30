N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC Invests $191,000 in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 16.6% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 122,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,215,000 after purchasing an additional 17,466 shares in the last quarter. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $151,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 146.9% during the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 12,654 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 7.7% during the first quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 118,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,112,000 after acquiring an additional 8,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,648,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,200,000 after acquiring an additional 18,602 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.2%

NYSEARCA SCHM opened at $28.98 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.13. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $22.41 and a 12-month high of $30.28.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

