N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC Invests $292,000 in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 22.0% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,779,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,619,000 after acquiring an additional 500,835 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,136,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,918,000 after purchasing an additional 14,506 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,131,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,650,000 after purchasing an additional 16,632 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 704,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,023,000 after purchasing an additional 119,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,987,000.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SPHD opened at $48.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.24. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $43.39 and a 1-year high of $51.89.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index comprising the least volatile, highest dividend-yielding S&P 500 stocks. SPHD was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

