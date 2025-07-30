N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC Makes New $181,000 Investment in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJK. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 6,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. TAGStone Capital Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. TAGStone Capital Inc. now owns 16,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. 67.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJK stock opened at $94.37 on Wednesday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a one year low of $71.69 and a one year high of $100.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $90.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

