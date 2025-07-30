N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC Makes New $209,000 Investment in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 1,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blue Edge Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 23,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,230,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Gen Wealth Partners Inc grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Gen Wealth Partners Inc now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 4,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. now owns 9,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 55.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.3%

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock opened at $135.48 on Wednesday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $107.38 and a 52 week high of $152.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.84. The stock has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 1.13.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.2939 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

