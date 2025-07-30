N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Woodside Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

IWB stock opened at $349.03 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $264.17 and a 52-week high of $351.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $334.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $321.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

