N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Posted by on Jul 30th, 2025

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWBFree Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Woodside Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

IWB stock opened at $349.03 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $264.17 and a 52-week high of $351.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $334.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $321.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

