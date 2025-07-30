N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC Purchases Shares of 1,759 iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK)

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

Get iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IYK. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 19,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 72.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,095,000 after buying an additional 13,456 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $523,000. Finally, World Investment Advisors grew its stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 7,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF Price Performance

IYK stock opened at $69.86 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF has a one year low of $63.18 and a one year high of $73.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.53.

iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.