National Grid (LON:NG) Shares Down 0.7% – Here’s What Happened

National Grid plc (LON:NG – Get Free Report) dropped 0.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,052 ($14.05) and last traded at GBX 1,054.50 ($14.08). Approximately 3,961,199 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,062 ($14.18).
National Grid Price Performance
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,055.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,015.01. The company has a market cap of £51.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.61, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.91.
National Grid (LON:NG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported GBX 55.60 ($0.74) EPS for the quarter. National Grid had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 11.54%. As a group, research analysts predict that National Grid plc will post 66.9851952 earnings per share for the current year.
National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.
