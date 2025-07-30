Natixis Advisors LLC Buys 108,819 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Natixis Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 17.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 742,651 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,819 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 0.7% of Natixis Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $381,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $14,232,829,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,912,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,884,314,000 after acquiring an additional 511,022 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,694,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,529,676,000 after acquiring an additional 666,900 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,559,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,456,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,898,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,003,327,000 after acquiring an additional 251,992 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $583.92 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $442.80 and a one year high of $587.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $560.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $538.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $709.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

