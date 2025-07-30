Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) Shares Sold by KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS trimmed its holdings in shares of Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI – Free Report) by 36.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in Nelnet were worth $666,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Nelnet by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 20,347 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,728 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nelnet in the 4th quarter worth about $417,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nelnet by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,530 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nelnet by 292.1% in the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 698 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nelnet in the 4th quarter worth about $369,000. 33.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NNI stock opened at $125.96 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 34.08, a current ratio of 34.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. Nelnet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.15 and a fifty-two week high of $127.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.50. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 23.81 and a beta of 0.95.

Nelnet ( NYSE:NNI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $398.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.00 million. Nelnet had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 6.00%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nelnet, Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Nelnet’s payout ratio is 21.17%.

Nelnet declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 8th that authorizes the company to buyback 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Nelnet, Inc engages in loan servicing, communications, education technology, services, and payment processing businesses worldwide. The Loan Servicing and Systems segment provides loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing services.

