Neogen’s (NEOG) “Market Perform” Rating Reaffirmed at William Blair

William Blair reiterated their market perform rating on shares of Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on NEOG. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Neogen from $6.40 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Neogen from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 30th.

Shares of NEOG stock opened at $4.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Neogen has a twelve month low of $3.87 and a twelve month high of $18.58.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $225.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.52 million. Neogen had a negative net margin of 53.56% and a positive return on equity of 2.69%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Neogen will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Aashima Gupta bought 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.25 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 21,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,981.25. This represents a 270.41% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Neogen by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its holdings in shares of Neogen by 19.1% during the first quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 12,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Neogen by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 14,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Neogen by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 39,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avanza Fonder AB lifted its stake in Neogen by 17.9% in the second quarter. Avanza Fonder AB now owns 16,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,499 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of various products and services dedicated to food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells, as well as provides genomics-based diagnostic technology and software systems that help testers to objectively analyze and store their results and perform analysis on the results from multiple locations over extended periods.

