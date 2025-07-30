NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) Shares Bought by Picton Mahoney Asset Management

Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its holdings in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR – Free Report) by 4,835.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,878 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 159,578 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned about 0.57% of NETGEAR worth $3,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NTGR. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of NETGEAR by 126.4% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 675,209 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,818,000 after purchasing an additional 376,974 shares in the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NETGEAR in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,357,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of NETGEAR by 343.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 192,226 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,357,000 after purchasing an additional 148,841 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NETGEAR by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 406,119 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,319,000 after purchasing an additional 131,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of NETGEAR by 143.2% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 193,778 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,740,000 after purchasing an additional 114,085 shares in the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Laura Durr sold 4,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.39, for a total transaction of $124,546.93. Following the sale, the director directly owned 45,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,279,225.01. This represents a 8.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Murray Bryan sold 2,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.09, for a total value of $75,028.39. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 178,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,026,565.05. This represents a 1.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,671 shares of company stock valued at $565,429. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NTGR stock opened at $25.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $722.09 million, a P/E ratio of 30.60 and a beta of 1.13. NETGEAR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.95 and a 12-month high of $31.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.73.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.37. The business had revenue of $162.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.24 million. NETGEAR had a negative return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 3.72%. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.28) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that NETGEAR, Inc. will post -1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised NETGEAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th.

NETGEAR, Inc provides connectivity solutions the Americas; Europe, the Middle East, Africa; and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Connected Home, and NETGEAR for Business. The Connected Home segment offers Wi-Fi routers and home Wi-Fi mesh systems, Wi-Fi hotspots, digital displays, broadband modems, Wi-Fi gateways, Wi-Fi range extenders, powerline adapters, and Wi-Fi network adapters; and provides value-added service offerings, including security and privacy, technical support, and parental controls.

