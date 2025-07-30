Norden Group LLC Grows Stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Norden Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,011 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 678.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA SLYG opened at $90.36 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $71.62 and a 52 week high of $101.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $88.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.66. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14 and a beta of 1.12.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.