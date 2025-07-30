Norden Group LLC Sells 439 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Norden Group LLC lowered its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 439 shares during the quarter. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWV. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of IWV opened at $360.90 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 12 month low of $273.60 and a 12 month high of $363.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $346.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $333.15. The firm has a market cap of $16.28 billion, a PE ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 1.02.

About iShares Russell 3000 ETF

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.