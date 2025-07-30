North Star Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN)

North Star Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 89,793 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 334 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Repligen were worth $11,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Repligen by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,136,054 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,027,165,000 after acquiring an additional 743,815 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Repligen by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,543,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $222,176,000 after acquiring an additional 122,595 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Repligen by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,010,896 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $145,508,000 after acquiring an additional 191,439 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Repligen by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 980,247 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $124,727,000 after acquiring an additional 32,665 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Repligen by 183.1% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 918,623 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $132,227,000 after acquiring an additional 594,189 shares during the period. 97.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGEN opened at $125.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 6.79 and a quick ratio of 5.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of -278.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $123.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.88. Repligen Corporation has a 1 year low of $102.96 and a 1 year high of $182.52.

Repligen ( NASDAQ:RGEN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.03). Repligen had a positive return on equity of 4.53% and a negative net margin of 3.93%. The company had revenue of $182.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Repligen Corporation will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on RGEN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Repligen from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Repligen in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Repligen from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Repligen from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Repligen from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Repligen presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.92.

About Repligen

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

