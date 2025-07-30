North Star Asset Management Inc. Sells 10,551 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

North Star Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 765,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,551 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $15,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHF. Betterment LLC grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 96.5% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 24,550,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,177,000 after buying an additional 12,054,059 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 105.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,506,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,876,000 after buying an additional 6,919,622 shares during the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 92.7% during the fourth quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 10,756,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,003,000 after buying an additional 5,174,286 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 97.5% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 8,924,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,096,000 after buying an additional 4,405,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 106.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,464,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,592,000 after buying an additional 4,368,213 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF stock opened at $22.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $17.56 and a 1-year high of $22.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.55.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

