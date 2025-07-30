North Star Asset Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

North Star Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Free Report) by 12.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 198,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,172 shares during the quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.40% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare worth $17,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the first quarter worth $38,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

PBH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada raised Prestige Consumer Healthcare to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen raised Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.33.

Shares of NYSE PBH opened at $74.61 on Wednesday. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.94 and a twelve month high of $90.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 17.39, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.43.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.02. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 18.86%. The business had revenue of $296.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

