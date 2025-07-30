NorthRock Partners LLC Has $3.40 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 66,793 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,788 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $3,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. UP Strategic Wealth Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. UP Strategic Wealth Investment Advisors LLC now owns 336,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,072,000 after purchasing an additional 95,531 shares during the last quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 900,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,765,000 after purchasing an additional 27,816 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.8% during the first quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 14,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. Code Waechter LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 286,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,538,000 after purchasing an additional 7,415 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VEA stock opened at $57.14 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.95. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $45.14 and a 52 week high of $58.52. The firm has a market cap of $165.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

