NorthRock Partners LLC Sells 1,503 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

NorthRock Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 111,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,503 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.9% of NorthRock Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $57,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000.

VOO opened at $583.92 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $442.80 and a fifty-two week high of $587.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $709.36 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $560.50 and its 200 day moving average is $538.23.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

