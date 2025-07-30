Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Free Report) is expected to post its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 31st. Analysts expect Omega Healthcare Investors to post earnings of $0.45 per share and revenue of $248.49 million for the quarter. Omega Healthcare Investors has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.950-3.01 EPS.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.75. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 41.29% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The firm had revenue of $228.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Omega Healthcare Investors’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Omega Healthcare Investors to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Omega Healthcare Investors Trading Up 2.3%

NYSE OHI opened at $39.12 on Wednesday. Omega Healthcare Investors has a one year low of $35.04 and a one year high of $44.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 6.58 and a current ratio of 6.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.68.

Omega Healthcare Investors Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Omega Healthcare Investors

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 4th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 4th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.85%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is 166.46%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Omega Healthcare Investors stock. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 597 shares during the quarter. Focus Partners Wealth’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $38.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, July 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Omega Healthcare Investors currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.25.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, rehabilitation and acute care facilities, and medical office buildings.

