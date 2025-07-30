Orca Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 17,301 Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)

Orca Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 17,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SBCF. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida by 343.9% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida by 38.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida by 61.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida by 811.6% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares during the period. 81.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBCF opened at $28.77 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida has a 1 year low of $21.36 and a 1 year high of $31.68.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida ( NASDAQ:SBCF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.10. Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida had a net margin of 16.63% and a return on equity of 6.65%. The firm had revenue of $151.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.17%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Hovde Group lifted their price objective on shares of Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.40.

Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated financial services. It provides banking and investment services to businesses and consumers, including personal and business deposit products, Internet and mobile banking, personal, commercial and mortgage loans, wealth management services, and treasury management solutions.

