Pacer Advisors Inc. Buys 18,937 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Free Report) by 234.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,937 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HYG. Summit Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 16,678 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. boosted its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. now owns 18,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 59.9% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH boosted its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 13.3% in the first quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 2,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of HYG stock opened at $80.50 on Wednesday. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $75.08 and a 1 year high of $80.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $79.84 and its 200-day moving average is $79.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 0.43.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

