Pacer Advisors Inc. Buys 2,446 Shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) by 42.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,446 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Assurant were worth $1,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Assurant by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 79,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,631,000 after buying an additional 8,478 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Assurant by 192.2% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Assurant by 14.2% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Assurant by 49.1% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 10,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,356 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Assurant by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Assurant Stock Performance

AIZ stock opened at $185.29 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 0.59. Assurant, Inc. has a 12-month low of $164.63 and a 12-month high of $230.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $194.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.97.

Assurant Dividend Announcement

Assurant ( NYSE:AIZ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. Assurant had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Assurant, Inc. will post 16.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 9th. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Assurant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Assurant from $224.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Assurant from $217.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Assurant from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $223.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $228.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Jay Rosenblum sold 1,000 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.93, for a total value of $201,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 11,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,377,725.75. The trade was a 7.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Assurant Profile

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.

