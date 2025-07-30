Pacific Capital Partners Ltd Buys New Holdings in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ)

Pacific Capital Partners Ltd bought a new stake in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 125,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,482,000. CBIZ comprises approximately 6.0% of Pacific Capital Partners Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CBIZ by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,716,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $385,948,000 after acquiring an additional 43,784 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in CBIZ by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,081,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $170,319,000 after purchasing an additional 31,253 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in CBIZ by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,134,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,843,000 after purchasing an additional 309,785 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in CBIZ by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 940,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,979,000 after purchasing an additional 6,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in CBIZ by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 893,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,782,000 after acquiring an additional 78,811 shares in the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CBIZ in a research note on Friday, April 25th.

Shares of NYSE CBZ opened at $75.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. CBIZ, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.65 and a twelve month high of $90.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.79. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.53 and a beta of 0.91.

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices segments. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.

