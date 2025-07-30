Pacific Capital Partners Ltd Invests $6.60 Million in Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH)

Pacific Capital Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 75,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,598,000. CRH makes up about 4.2% of Pacific Capital Partners Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in CRH by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,843,362 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,781,004,000 after purchasing an additional 4,687,345 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of CRH by 43.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,303,788 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $906,424,000 after acquiring an additional 3,108,416 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of CRH by 2.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,830,489 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $776,818,000 after acquiring an additional 221,038 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CRH by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,813,580 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $445,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458,303 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of CRH by 72.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,717,597 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $436,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,978,225 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of CRH in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of CRH in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price target (down from $120.00) on shares of CRH in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CRH has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.82.

Shares of CRH stock opened at $97.33 on Wednesday. Crh Plc has a 1 year low of $74.03 and a 1 year high of $110.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $93.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.76. The stock has a market cap of $65.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.26.

CRH (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The construction company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.77 billion. CRH had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 15.88%. On average, equities analysts expect that Crh Plc will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 23rd. CRH’s payout ratio is currently 23.52%.

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

