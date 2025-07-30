Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGYWW) Trading Down 22.9% – Here’s Why

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGYWW – Get Free Report) fell 22.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.33 and last traded at $0.42. 391,006 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 256% from the average session volume of 109,748 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.54.
Pagaya Technologies Trading Down 22.9%
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.15.
About Pagaya Technologies
Pagaya Technologies Ltd., a product-focused technology company, deploys data science and proprietary artificial intelligence-powered technology for financial institutions and investors in the United States, Israel, the Cayman Islands, and internationally. The company develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Pagaya Technologies
- The Risks of Owning Bonds
- Should Investors Lock Arms With Buffett and Dive Into POOL Stock?
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Big 3 Telecom Wars: 2 Solid Showings, 1 Huge Winner in Q2
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- Analysts Are Upgrading These 3 Massive AI Stocks After Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Pagaya Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pagaya Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.