PepGen (NASDAQ:PEPG) Shares Down 3.5% – Here’s Why

PepGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEPG – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 3.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.34 and last traded at $1.38. Approximately 79,153 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 229,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.43.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on PepGen from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 29th.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.38 and a 200 day moving average of $1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.15 million, a P/E ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.16.

PepGen (NASDAQ:PEPG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.20). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PepGen, Inc. will post -2.73 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of PepGen by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 47,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 6,989 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PepGen by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 157,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 7,984 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of PepGen by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 57,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 11,870 shares in the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of PepGen in the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of PepGen in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. 58.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PepGen Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oligonucleotide therapeutics for use in the treatment of severe neuromuscular and neurologic diseases. Its lead product candidate is PGN-EDO51, an EDO peptide that is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) patients.

