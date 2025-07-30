Picton Mahoney Asset Management Buys 10,505 Shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its holdings in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Free Report) by 201.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,729 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 10,505 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in SkyWest were worth $1,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SKYW. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SkyWest by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of SkyWest in the fourth quarter valued at $190,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of SkyWest by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,640 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,669,000 after buying an additional 12,300 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of SkyWest by 127.2% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 21,518 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after buying an additional 12,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 379,563 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,006,000 after purchasing an additional 22,053 shares during the last quarter. 81.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James Financial increased their target price on shares of SkyWest from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of SkyWest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $119.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of SkyWest from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SkyWest presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.75.

NASDAQ SKYW opened at $116.63 on Wednesday. SkyWest, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.61 and a 52-week high of $135.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.88.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.57. SkyWest had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that SkyWest, Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

SkyWest declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 7th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Wade J. Steel sold 15,000 shares of SkyWest stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.02, for a total value of $1,515,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 119,416 shares in the company, valued at $12,063,404.32. This trade represents a 11.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert J. Simmons sold 17,000 shares of SkyWest stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.75, for a total transaction of $1,763,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 131,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,612,311.25. The trade was a 11.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,000 shares of company stock worth $4,994,520 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

