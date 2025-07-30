Picton Mahoney Asset Management Buys 21,328 Shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Free Report) by 164,061.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,341 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,328 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Maximus were worth $1,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Maximus by 70.2% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 606 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Maximus by 67.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 732 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Maximus by 114,900.0% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Maximus by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,228 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, LRI Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Maximus by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MMS opened at $71.78 on Wednesday. Maximus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.77 and a 12-month high of $93.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Maximus ( NYSE:MMS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The health services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.64. Maximus had a return on equity of 23.37% and a net margin of 5.56%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Maximus, Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.86%.

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Maximus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th.

In related news, Director Gayathri Rajan sold 7,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.38, for a total value of $572,742.94. Following the transaction, the director owned 14,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,028,157.90. This represents a 35.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Maximus, Inc operates as a provider of government services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Federal Services, U.S. Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

