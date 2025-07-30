Picton Mahoney Asset Management Raises Holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Free Report) by 27.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 14,070 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned approximately 0.05% of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF worth $1,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EWZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,158,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $116,123,000 after purchasing an additional 52,915 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 593.7% during the 4th quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 4,097,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $92,242,000 after purchasing an additional 3,507,076 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 92.2% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 3,444,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652,786 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,616,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,417,000 after acquiring an additional 605,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,516,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.69% of the company’s stock.

EWZ stock opened at $26.76 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 52-week low of $22.26 and a 52-week high of $31.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.97.

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

