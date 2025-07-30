Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Invests $240,000 in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 10,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. West Paces Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 199.8% during the 4th quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 238.7% during the first quarter. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $36,000.
Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $25.18 on Wednesday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $19.00 and a 1-year high of $25.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.14 and a 200 day moving average of $23.17. The firm has a market cap of $57.68 billion, a PE ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 1.01.
Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.
