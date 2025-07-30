Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,292 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 615.4% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 1,215.2% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 594.4% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 69.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period.

SKYY opened at $125.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.85 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $119.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.77. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 12-month low of $83.45 and a 12-month high of $131.54.

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

